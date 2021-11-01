Former UFC & Bellator Fighter Bubba McDaniel Charged With Deadly Conduct

Ex-UFC and Bellator roster member Bubba McDaniel has been hit with a more serious charge stemming from an alleged road rage incident in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The alleged incident took place in 2020 (via Times Record News). McDaniel had been hit with a charge on Aug. 15 of that year. That charge has since been upgraded to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

McDaniel allegedly stood on the road and fired two shots from a handgun. Bubba McDaniel was released from Wichita County Jail after posting $50,000 bond.

Bubba McDaniel Shares His Side Of The Story

It’s been said that the alleged incident occurred after McDaniel got into an argument with another driver. During a Facebook Live stream, McDaniel claimed the other driver appeared to be reaching for a gun so he reacted. McDaniel had a two-year-old son who was murdered back in 2018 and he said he wasn’t about to lose another child on the day of the alleged road rage incident.

McDaniel competed on The Ultimate Fighter. He suffered losses to Kelvin Gastelum and Uriah Hall. He had his first bout under the UFC banner back in April 2013. He defeated Gilbert Smith via submission. McDaniel ended up losing fights against Brad Tavares and Sean Strickland, which led to his UFC release.

McDaniel has gone 9-2 since making his UFC exit.