Firas Zahabi Wants GSP vs Khabib: ‘There’s Got To Be An Offer They Can Not Refuse’

Fans have been heartbroken by the realization that a fight with Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov may never happen. However GSP’s coach, Firas Zahabi is not exactly convinced that this is off the table.

Firas has been serving as GSP’s head coach for a long time now. He has been quite vocal about wanting to see his pupil test himself against the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While Dana White has said that this fight is not happening, that does not seem to exactly be the case. Khabib was seen saying that he was in GSP’s DMs on Instagram, talking about fighting each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Firas Zahabi Thinks There’s Hope

While most of us are still trying to figure out if Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre will ever happen, Firas Zahabi believes that it will. He confirmed as much when speaking in a recent interview.

Here he revealed that he thinks both Khabib and GSP want this fight to happen. However in order for it to go down, the UFC has to make both men an offer that they can not refuse.

“I think so,” Firas said, when asked if the fight would happen. “I just think they need to make Georges and Khabib an offer they can’t refuse. That’s the only thing that’s going to pull them out of retirement. “There’s got to be an offer they can not refuse. They’re both retired and they have nothing to prove. Life is good, their bellies are full, they’re traveling the world, they’re having so much enjoyment from their careers. The only way you’re going to get them together is to make an offer that’s irrefutable. That’s the way we’re going to get it.” “I think deep down inside (they both want it),” Firas continued. “They’re going to get bored with their day-to-day lives a bit, and they’re going to want to have that one more adventure, and its too tempting to say no to. “But it has to be the right place, the right time, the right amount. You can’t say no, it’s the biggest show, it’s the biggest fight, it’s going to tempt them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre)

GSP Is The Fittest He’s Ever Been

When asked about the supposed DMs between Khabib and GSP, Firas Zahabi refused to comment. However he did say that Georges is still training, and seems to be in the best shape of his life.

“I think he’s the fittest he’s ever been right now,” Firas said. “He’s aging well. “He’s not in fight training, I don’t want to mislead. I think his general fitness is up, better than ever. We’d have to put him in sparring and wrestling, which right now is very difficult because of quarantine, we’d probably have to travel somewhere to do it. “But right now, in general fitness, like running and lifting and explosiveness, he’s better than ever.”

Do you want to see Georges St-Pierre fight Khabib Nurmagomedov like Firas Zahabi? Will this fight ever materialize?