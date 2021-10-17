Andrei Arlovski Edges Carlos Felipe Over Three Rounds – UFC Vegas 40 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight encounter between Andrei Arlovski and Carlos Felipe is taking place now (Saturday, October 16, 2021) at UFC Vegas 40 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Arlovski sees his head kick parried. He lands a leg kick soon after and throws a number of kicks. Arlovksi is having success kicking the leg and body. Felipe is just boxing so far and has not landed anything significant a minute into the fight. Felipe eats a big body kick. Felipe lands a body kick of his own soon after. Felipe is looking for that one two but keeps missing. Arlovski connects with a beautiful combo. Felipe looks to back Arlovski into a corner but the former champ gets out of the way. Arlovski finishes the round strong with a combination.

Round 2

Arlovski continues to throw kicks. Felipe is connecting more with shots to the body. Felipe talks trash after eating a punch. Felipe starts to pressure but Arlovski does well as he connects with a nice body kick in response. Arlovski continues to be elusive and hits the target with a leg kick. Arlovski lands a straight right. Felipe is connecting a lot more than in the first round but nothing big that is hurting Arlovski. Felipe clinches him up but Arlovski separates and they return to striking. Felipe lands a nice right and starts connecting more as he ends the round strong. Arlovski attempts a spinning backfist that hurts referee Herb Dean more than Felipe.

Round 3

Arlovski opens up with a couple of leg kicks but Felipe continues to advance forward and look for the knockout. Felipe with a heavy combination that lands on Arlovski. They clinch up before returning to striking. Felipe is now connecting a lot more. Felipe drops Arlovski with a leg kick and looks to end the fight with punches. Arlovski gets to his feet but is clinched up against the cage. Arlovski escapes soon after. Arlovski lands a combination before connecting with another big leg kick. Both fighters are clearly gassed at this point. They clinch but Dean separates them to return to striking. Arlovski’s head kick is blocked. Both fighters exchange before raising their arms.

Official result: Andrei Arlovski defeats Carlos Felipe via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out the highlights below:

