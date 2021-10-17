Norma Dumont Outpoints Aspen Ladd In Forgettable Main Event – UFC Vegas 40 Results (Highlights)

A women’s featherweight headliner between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont is taking place now (Saturday, October 16, 2021) at UFC Vegas 40 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Dumont is looking to establish a jab early on. Dumont isn’t connecting every time with her jabs but she’s certainly the more active fighter as Ladd hasn’t landed any counters. Not a lot of action in this first round. Ladd does connect with a strong jab towards the end but a forgettable round overall.

Round 2

More of the same as there is not a lot of action two minutes into round two. Things finally pick up as Ladd goes for a takedown. Dumont defends but remains clinched up against the fence. Dumont separates and they return to striking. Not a lot of action until the end. Striker this is what you wanted

Round 3

Ladd connects with a leg kick. Dumont continues to throw a jab. Ladd fails with a takedown attempt. Ladd tries again as he gets Dumont clinched against the fence. However, she fails and they return to striking. The round ends and Ladd’s corner are baffled as to what she’s doing.

Round 4

Ladd shows some initiative as she clinches Dumont against the cage. Ultimately, she fails and they unfortunately are back to striking. Dumont with a push kick to the body. Dumont connects with a right hand. Ladd starts to find some success with her punches. She clinches Dumont but Dumont trips her and is on top. Ladd sweeps and is on top with less than 30 seconds remaining. She looks to land big ground and pound but Dumont manages to survive.

Round 5

Ladd showing aggression early on and looks for another takedown. Dumont is defending as she’s clinched up against the fence. Ladd throws some elbows in the clinch. Ladd needs to throw much more. She doesn’t and Dumont should come away with the decision.

Official result: Norma Dumont defeats Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47).

