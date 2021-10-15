UFC Vegas 40 Weigh-Ins: Aspen Ladd, Norma Dumont Make Weight For Main Event

This weekend sees a matchup in the women’s featherweight division, with Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont headlining UFC Vegas 40. This is the full results of Friday’s early weigh-ins.

There was a bit of a shakeup at the top of this weekend’s UFC card, when former bantamweight champ Holly Holm was forced out of her bout with Dumont with injury. This opened the door for Ladd to take the featerhweight fight, just two weeks after her bantamweight bout with Macy Chiasson was canceled, when Aspen looked terrible on the scales and missed weight.

The co-main event features heavyweight veteran Andre Arlovski taking Carlos Felipe. Also on the card is gritty lightweight vet Jim Miller, as well as some up and coming prospects, even though this is far from being a super stacked card.

UFC Vegas 40 Weigh-In Results

Before the fighters throw down in the Octagon on Saturday night, they must fight beat the scales by making weight on Friday. For this card, there were a total of 22 athletes who needed to make their respective marks.

First to the scale was Aspen Ladd, who made the featherweight limit with no issues. She was shortly followed by her main event opponent, Norma Dumont, who also made the weight, securing their top billing.

It was revealed during the weigh-ins, that because of a non-covid related health issue, Julian Marquez was forced out of his fight with Jordan Wright. As a result, Ludovit Klein vs Nate Landwehr has been moved to the main card, and the fights will start 30 minutes later than the originally expected time.

Below are the full weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 40:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Aspen Ladd (145lb) vs Norma Dumont (145.5lb)

Andrei Arlovski (245lb) vs Carlos Felipe (259lb)

Erick Gonzalez (155lb) vs Jim Miller (155lb)

Manon Fiorot (125.5lb) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (126lb)

Julian Marquez (did not weight in) vs Jordan Wright (184.5lb)

Prelim Card (ESPN+, 4:30pm EST/1:30pm PST)

Andrew Sanchez (185lb) vs Bruno Silva (185lb)

Ramazan Emeev (171lb) vs Danny Roberts (170.5lb)

Luana Carolina (125.5lb) vs Loopy Godinez (121.5lb)

Ludovit Klein (145.5lb) vs Nate Landwehr (145.5lb)

Danaa Batgerel (135lb) vs Brandon Davis (136lb)

Ariane Carnelossi (115.5lb) vs Istela Nunes (114.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs