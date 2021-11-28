Paul Felder Reveals Two Scenarios That Would Bring Him Out Of MMA Retirement

Paul Felder is not fully done with mixed martial arts.

The former lightweight contender officially retired from the sport earlier this year after having multiple change of hearts as to whether it was time to call it quits.

While “The Irish Dragon” has no interest in returning to embark on a title run or move up the ranks, there are two scenarios that would see him return.

One is a money fight with Conor McGregor. The other, is a chance to compete on home soil in Philadelphia.

“There’s like two scenarios,” Felder told MMA Junkie. “Obviously the ‘money fight. For some reason if Conor (McGregor) just hates my guts again and wants to fight me, OK sure. I’ll throw on the old MMA gloves to get back in there to change my life and teach him a lesson, but other than that, no. The other one was – Sean Brady actually texted me the other day and he’s like, ‘Would you come back out of retirement for a fight at the Wells Fargo with all of us?’

“Now we’ve got eight Philly guys or at least close to it (in the UFC). (Andre) Petroski, the Daukaus brothers, Jeremiah Wells, (Pat) Sabatini, Brady, Bill Algeo is from the Pennsylvania area, right outside of Philly. That would be tough to turn down, but I don’t know when they’re coming back to the Wells Fargo and who would I fight – I don’t know.”

Paul Felder Secure With Plenty Of Opportunities

For now, though, Felder is happy with his current position.

After all, he’s been a commentator on UFC broadcasts for a couple of years while he’s also able to spend time with his family and chase other passions such as acting and training for triathlons.

“It’s one of the reasons I was able to retire early,” Felder added. “I have five more fights at least physically in me, I just – it’s not there in the fire, it’s not in the belly anymore, so it was time. “It’s been a great four years, and I feel like I’m just getting started with that and getting back to the acting eventually a little more as well hopefully.”

Felder retired on a two-fight losing streak and a 17-6 professional record.

He was outpointed by Dan Hooker in a back-and-forth war before he was outwrestled by Rafael dos Anjos on short notice in November last year.