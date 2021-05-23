 Skip to Content

Paul Felder Officially Announces Retirement From MMA, Pros React

Felder retires from mixed martial arts competition with a record of 17-6 after announcing it on the UFC Vegas 27 broadcast.

Paul Felder has officially called it a day.

Felder hinted on social media in recent weeks that he was more or less done fighting and finally confirmed it on the broadcast of UFC Vegas 27 last night.

“I don’t have a burning desire to fight up for many more years and become a champion,” Felder said. “I always said if I don’t see that title picture in the next year or so in my future, I would retire and I would do it for my friends, family and myself.

“I’m 37 years old,I feel very fresh. I love the UFC with all my heart for everything they’ve given me, for every opportunity they’ve given me [to commentate]. And I’m retiring officially from the sport of mixed martial arts and the UFC.”

It brings an end to a successful career where Felder was a top-10 fighter in the stacked lightweight division and holds wins over the likes of Edson Barboza and current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The 37-year-old also departs the sport with a 17-6 record as he delivered some classics inside the Octagon including his war with Dan Hooker earlier last year.

His last outing was a split decision defeat to Rafael dos Anjos in October — a fight he notably took on five days’ notice.

Tributes Pour In For Felder

A number of tributes and well wishes poured in for Felder soon after the announcement. You can view them below:

