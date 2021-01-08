Fan Tickets Sell Out Already For Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Headliner At UFC 257

Fan tickets have, unsurprisingly, sold out already for the UFC 257 pay-per-view event.

The first PPV card of the year takes place January 23 on Fight Island and will be headlined by a lightweight rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

It was revealed on Thursday that since the event was taking place at the Etihad Arena instead of the usual Flash Forum, a limited number of fans would be able to attend the event, marking the first time fans would be in attendance at an event since UFC 248 in March last year.

And given that this will be McGregor’s first appearance inside the Octagon in over a year, demand was certainly high as tickets have already sold out as per the Etihad Arena website on Friday morning.

Ticket Prices For UFC’s Fight Island Events

UFC 257 ticket prices started off at AED 795 ($216 USD) for bronze seating with the most expensive being diamond seating which was priced at AED 4,995 ($1,360 USD).

However, there are still tickets available for UFC Fight Island 7 on January 16 — headlined by Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar — and UFC Fight Island 8 on January 20 which will feature a welterweight headliner between Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny.

Ticket prices for both UFC Fight Island 7 and UFC Fight Island 8 start at AED 595 ($162 USD).

Social distancing measures are also in place with face masks required for all guests at all times while only contactless payment will be available in addition to food and beverages being delivered to seats.

After almost a year without fans, it will certainly be nice to hear them for these upcoming cards — especially for a McGregor headliner.