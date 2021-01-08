UFC Plans on Limited Fan Attendance for Upcoming Fight Island Cards in Abu Dhabi

UFC President Dana White was planning for fans to be in attendance for the return of Conor McGregor. Now, it looks like the boss will get his wish. MMA Junkie is reporting that a host of UFC cards planning to take place in Abu Dhabi will host a limited amount of fans in attendance.

Earlier in the year, the UFC released a memo stating that due to the global pandemic, International Fight Week would be canceled. This was due to ongoing limitations on public gatherings in the state of Nevada. However, UFC President Dana White is saying that when Conor McGregor returns, there will be parties surrounding the event that are reminiscent of International Fight Week.

Fan Return Report

According to MMA Junkie, the next three events to jumpstart 2021 will take place at the Etihad Arena, instead of the octagon on Fight Island that fans are used to. Additionally, the arena will hold a limited amount of fans that will be able to attend the area. However, the number of fans able to attend the fights are currently unknown.

Fans are back: #UFC will have 'limited' attendance at three-card Abu Dhabi stint on 'Fight Island' https://t.co/5YZNqduJbm — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 7, 2021

Party-Like Atmosphere on Fight Island

Previously, Dana stated that the return of Conor McGregor would be a party-like atmosphere. Which, was the first hint that he planned on having fans present for the events in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m looking to make it International Fight Week,” White said. “The new Etihad Arena will be open, and that thing was designed with us in mind. Concerts, pool parties, all kinds of cool stuff. And, yes, I hope to bring fans back. So imagine this, all the stuff that went on, all the things that people have seen all over the world with Fight Island, now you’ll finally get the opportunity to come there and be a part of it … That’s what I’m shooting for.”

Do fans think the UFC should allow fans to attend the events?