LGBTQ Sports Writer Lists Fallon Fox as “Bravest Athlete in Sports History”

According to The Blaze, an LGBTQ media outlet has said that Fallon Fox is the “bravest athlete in history.” LGBTQ sportswriter Cyd Zeigler wrote his opinions on Fox, a transgender female MMA competitor who was biologically born a male, in his book.

Initially, Fallon Fox came out as transgender back in 2013 in an interview with Zeigler. During that time, Fox received backlash from not only the MMA community but the entire sporting world. Even now, fans are split down the middle in regards to Fox. Moreover, who she should have to face during sport.

Fox and MMA Controversy

Controversy ensued when Fox fought Tamikka Brents in 2014. During the fight, Fox broke Brent’s skull as well as shattering her orbital bones in one round of the fight. After the match, Brents was asked her thoughts on the strength of Fallon.

“I’ve fought a lot of women and have never felt the strength that I felt in a fight as I did that night. I can’t answer whether it’s because she was born a man or not because I’m not a doctor. I can only say, I’ve never felt so overpowered ever in my life. And, I am an abnormally strong female in my own right,” she stated. “Her grip was different, I could usually move around in the clinch against other females but couldn’t move at all in Fox’s clinch,” said Brents.

Fox Listed as Bravest Athlete Ever

Now, Fox is a member of the LGBTQ sports hall of fame. In Ziegler’s book entitled Fair Play: How LGBT Athletes Are Claiming Their Rightful Place in Sports, he dedicated the last chapter to celebrating Fox, calling her the bravest athlete in history.

“She’s been inducted in the LGBT Sports Hall of Fame. She is an indelible part of LGBT sports history. And, maybe most importantly, she generated conversations an [sic] opened possibilities for trans athletes in women’s sports that will be felt for generations,” wrote Ziegler.

