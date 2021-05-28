Fallon Fox Goes After Joe Rogan For Trans Athlete Comments: ‘He Shouldn’t Speak’

There have been multiple occasions over the years where transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox has traded words with Joe Rogan. She was back at it again recently, after Joe’s recent remarks on trans athletes in sports.

A subject of controversy, both inside the world of MMA, and the greater sports world, Fox first began competing as a pro in MMA in 2012. She had 6 bouts in her pro career, ending with a record of 5-1.

Throughout her time in the sport, and for years after, Fallon has been the subject of debate. Many question the ethical appropriateness of having someone fighting women, who was biologically born a man.

Fallon Fox Tears Into Joe Rogan

One of the biggest vocal antagonists of the career of Fallon Fox has been UFC commentator, comedian, and podcast host Joe Rogan. Joe recently found himself in hot water after making remarks about trans athletes that many felt were insensitive and blatantly incorrect.

After this recent outburst, Fallon responded to Joe’s comments with some harsh remarks of her own. However this was not the end of it, as when speaking in a recent interview she urged people to not listen to Rogan, who says himself that he is not an expert in the field.

“A lot of prominent people were talking about a bunch of horrible things. The Joe Rogans, the Ronda Rouseys, the Dana Whites of the world,” Fox said. “From what they said about me in the past, I could have just crawled up into a ball and given up. I could have just stopped competing, but I didn’t. I kept competing and I kept talking about this issue and I’m going to continue to do it. “No, he (Rogan) shouldn’t speak, especially on this issue that’s so important to transgender people and transgender people’s lives,” Fox continued. “Just like coronavirus is important to people’s lives. He just brings up these things and just makes them up. I think people should pay attention to what he said, that he’s not an expert. You know, he’s not an expert, so people should take what he says with a grain of salt.”

