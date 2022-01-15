Ex-Fighter Fallon Fox Claims Transgender Women Don’t Have Athletic Advantages

Transgenders competing in sports still remains to be a controversial issue today.

MMA wouldn’t be left out of the equation this past year. Transgender woman Alana McLaughlin would make her professional debut last September. She would win the contest by submission in round 2. However, the finish wouldn’t come without controversy.

McLaughlin would receive a lot of criticism for fighting a cis woman. Among the heat online, MMA’s first-ever transgender fighter Fallon Fox would show support to her fellow transgender fighter.

Fox was active in MMA from 2011-2014. She went 5-1 in her career, only losing to the UFC’s Ashlee Evans-Smith. She would receive a fair amount of hate herself, getting talked down upon by MMA stars like Joe Rogan and Ronda Rousey.

Eight years after hanging up the gloves, Fox has taken it upon herself to defend other transgenders competing in sports such as MMA. Fox would share some new medical research from a Twitter user, regarding transgender and cis female athletes.

“New research finds trans women that undergo HRT their hemoglobin levels reduce to the normal F range within just 3–4 months & their Vo2 Max in 4-6 months & their muscle reduces mass 9.4 % in just the first 12 months of T deprivation.” said Kirsti Miller.

Don’t come at me with “trans women have an advantage over cis women with endurance” ever again. https://t.co/1smm7EEds8 — Fallon Fox (@FallonFox) January 10, 2022

Fallon Fox would showcase the tweet, adding input that transwomen don’t have advantages over those who were born a woman.

“Don’t come at me with “trans women have an advantage over cis women with endurance” ever again.”

Do you agree with Fallon Fox?