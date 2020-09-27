Matt Serra and Joshua Fabia shared some verbal back-and-forth at breakfast during UFC 253 fight week.

While Serra was eating breakfast along with former UFC fighter and head coach Din Thomas on Fight Island, the latter started recording as Fabia approached Serra and took issue with him not mentioning his name during a recent interview.

“I respect Diego, I don’t know you too well,” Serra told Fabia. “I don’t know the point you’re trying to say, you’re coming at the media. From what I see with your training, I think it’s silly. I don’t give a sh*t. You’re not my guy, you’re not working with my guys. Good luck with Diego. I wish Diego the best. You’re with him so if he wins, I’m sure you’ll get some acknowledgement. He’s been training a very long time before he’s even met…” “That’s not my point. My point is when I’m being brought up, you don’t even want to say my name,” Fabia responded. “How about this. How about this? Honestly, I don’t even know your f*cking name. How about that?” Serra retorted.

Fabia Not Serra’s Type Of Guy

The conversation continued further as Fabia explained his issue specifically.

“When it was brought up in the interview and they’re asking you about me, and you’re able to see my name. You know that they are talking about me. You’re actually saying on a camera, like, you’re disdained with me so much that you can’t even same my name, bro. Like that’s kind of cold.” “Like I told you earlier, I don’t know you,” Serra replied. “What’s your name again? Joshua, OK, good. ‘School of something or another.’ I understand you. Listen, you know why [I’m talking like this]? Because I don’t give a f*ck. Me and my friends are having breakfast and you try to come over here and make some kind of grandstand.”

Serra went on to add that he wasn’t a fan of Sanchez’s performance against Michel Pereira — which notably involved a lot of antics from Fabia — but really enjoyed his fight with Karo Parisyan back in 2006.

He finally concluded the conversation.

“… Diego has my absolute respect. This is not going to get any better,” Serra said. “Do your thing. Good luck with you. I hope you make some money off of Diego. Do what you gotta do and that’s it, bro. OK? Listen. [You’re] not my type of guy. Do your thing.”

You can watch the full interaction below: