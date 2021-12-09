EXCLUSIVE: ‘Kimbo Slice Jr.’ To Make Celebrity Boxing Debut On March 26

‘Baby Slice‘ is taking his talents to the boxing ring.

A Little Break From MMA

Kevin Ferguson Jr, the son of the late, great Kimbo Slice, is starting another chapter in his combat sports career. Shortly after his departure from Bellator, the 3-3 MMA fighter announced that he was entering the ring next, not the cage.

Upon testing free agency, Ferguson told TMZ Sports that he has signed a contract with Celebrity Boxing.

“I wanted everybody to know that I’m taking a little break from MMA. I’m hopping into the Celebrity Boxing ring. Leave in the comments what celebrity you want me to box, so I can knock some of these boys out. Celebrity Boxing, I’m coming baby.”

MiddleEasy confirmed with Celebrity Boxing President Damon Feldman that ‘Baby Slice’ will be making his debut on March 26th, 2022. Opponent TBD.

Feldman’s Thoughts

It’s safe to say Feldman is pleased with signing Kimbo Slice’s son . If the quote ‘like father, like son’ rings true, Celebrity Boxing could potentially have a massive star on their hands.

“I am excited.” Feldman told MiddleEasy. “He is a class guy with great hands, he will be a big draw for Celebrity Boxing. I am getting incredible responses of celebrities who want him, maybe step in the ring with him.”

What About Celebrity MMA?

Ferguson will look to make waves in March under the Celebrity Boxing banner. ‘Celebrity MMA’ is also on the horizon, with their first event coming in June. The new concept could possibly be in the cards for the MMA star but it hasn’t been talked about just yet.

“Maybe that’s next.” Feldman added, saying Celebrity MMA could come after Ferguson’s boxing debut.

‘Baby Slice’ last fought in November 2020, where he suffered a decision loss at Bellator 253. He looks to bounce back in this new promotion and sport.

How Will Baby Slice Do At Celebrity Boxing?