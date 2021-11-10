Frankie Edgar Turns Back On Retirement Talk: ‘Not Ready To Make That Decision Yet’

Frankie Edgar isn’t ready to call it a career… at least, not right now.

Unfortunate Results

The former UFC Lightweight Champion has found no success in his bantamweight run in 2021. Edgar would suffer back-to-back highlight reel KO losses to the likes of Cory Sandhagen and most recently Chito Vera.

Before that, Edgar would find some success in his bantamweight debut where he edged out Pedro Munhoz in a close decision victory. Despite this, the win would be overshadowed by some devastating losses.

After being on the receiving end of a flying knee by Sandhagen, ‘The Answer’ would be dropped by a front kick, courtesy of Vera. With this violent result produced at UFC 268, critics have once again emerged, telling Edgar to retire once and for all.

Continuing On

While Edgar is 2-5 in his last 7, the New Jersey native isn’t willing to ride off into the sunset just yet.

“Everybody’s going to bring up the f—king retirement and this and that, and I’m not gonna answer it because I don’t know what it is, honestly,” Edgar said on his Champ and the Tramp podcast. “I just want to know, when I do retire, I’m never coming back. I’m not ready for that yet. I’m not ready to make that decision yet. “But this is probably the first time after a fight where I’m not thinking about my next fight. I’m not thinking about getting back in the gym,” Edgar added. “I know I’m never gonna stop training no matter what I decide, and I will be back in the gym soon just because I’m addicted to that. But I’m not thinking of it, and this is the first time probably in my fight career that that’s happened.”

Should Frankie Edgar hang up his hat and retire? Or is there some more fights left in the tank for ‘The Answer’?