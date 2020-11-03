The longer things go without an official announcement that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will fight for a second time, the less likely it seems that the bout will happen. So the Diamond decided to take matters into his own hands and demand that the UFC send him a contract for the fight.

From the start there was already a bit of trouble in the negotiations for McGregor vs Poirier 2. Although Dustin seemed down to fight under any circumstance, whether it be a charity match, a welterweight fight, or for the lightweight title, but the UFC and McGregor seemed to be having difficulties agreeing to terms. However it seemed like that all changed after some posts from Conor, suggesting that the bout was close to being finalized.

Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today. Full body composition scan complete and the results came back =

Lightweight Division incoming 👑 pic.twitter.com/4CiZOFkL2H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2020

Dustin Poirier Demands Conor McGregor Fight

In spite of these recent developments, there has still been no word from the UFC to say that the fight is official. It would seem that this is making Dustin Poirier a bit uncomfortable and a lot impatient. So he decided to take things into his own hands by posting a message to Twitter, demanding that the UFC and Conor stop messing around and send him the contract for this fight.

“Me @TheNotoriousMMA is the fight January 23rd. let’s make it official! @ufc @danawhite send me the right contract. Stop playing games!” Poirier demanded in a now deleted tweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Poirier (@dustinpoirier) on Oct 27, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

Now the fact that this tweet was deleted shortly after he posted it begs a lot of questions. For instance, does this mean that Dustin Poirier has since gotten his bout agreement? Or did he just feel regretful after showing a somewhat uncharacteristically agressive side to him. Fans are hoping for the former, but time will tell if we will see Dustin face Conor McGregor next year or not.