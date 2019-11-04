Donald Trump Praises Jorge Masvidal After Victory Over Nate Diaz At UFC 244, Masvidal Responds

Jorge Masvidal To Donald Trump: “The Guy Is A Bad Motherf—–.”

UFC 244 Pay-Per-View MMA event went down last night (Sat, Nov 2, 2019) from inside the Madison Square Garden, New York. We got to witness some great performances, but the main headliner bout ended in controversial fashion when Jorge Masvidal slices up Nate Diaz’s eye, which led the doctor to stop the fight handed ‘Gamebred’ a TKO win.

UFC 244 was undeniably the biggest card of 2019, which was attended by many top celebrities and ‘The Rock’ who placed the BMF title on Masvidal’s waist. This event got more interesting when news broke that President Donald Trump will be in attendance, and hence, he was there last night by cage side.

Masvidal won first three rounds and battered Diaz badly, however ending was something many considered was wrong regardless of all Jorge handed a win. Following the biggest win of his career, many praised ‘Gamebred’ on twitter, including Donald Trump.

“Great fight Champ!” Trump tweeted.

In return, Masvidal said this:

“No matter what your views on Trump as a president, the guy’s a bad motherfucker man.” – Jorge Masvidal

What people think of this fight’s final results, but Trump sure acknowledges Masvidal’s exceptional performance, and hence, any future endorsement will further boost Masvidal’s stock.