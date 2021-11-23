Former POTUS Donald Trump Receives Honorary 9th-degree Taekwondo Black Belt

Donald Trump has received an honor not many were expecting.

The former POTUS was given an honorary 9th-degree black belt in taekwondo at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

The Kukkiwon governing body gave Trump the honorary certificate. Its president, Lee Dong-sup, had the following to say on the honor.

“I heard that Donald Trump is highly interested in Taekwondo.”

Donald Trump Speaks On Honorary Black Belt

Donald Trump also spoke on receiving the certificate and what it means to him (h/t Kukkiwon Facebook Page)

“It is my honor to receive the honorary dan certificate and I think Taekwondo is a magnificent martial art for self-defense. I wish to see Kukkiwon taekwondo team’s demonstration.”

The New York Post reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin also has an honorary 9th-degree black belt in taekwondo. He received the honor during a trip to South Korea back in 2013.

It should be noted that neither Trump nor Putin have been known to practice the martial art.

Trump has long been a fan of mixed martial arts. He even had a stake in the short-lived Affliction promotion. UFC President Dana White has said that Trump always supported MMA and the two are good friends.

While in office, Trump attended UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Headlining that card was a one-time-only BMF Championship fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Masvidal won the bout via third-round TKO due to doctor’s stoppage.

Apparently Trump was awarded an honorary 9th Degree black belt in Taekwondo yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ST681i49cq — Bullshido.net (@bullshido) November 20, 2021