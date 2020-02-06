Dominick Reyes Willing to Get KO’d to Win at UFC 247

Reyes “Big Risk, Big Reward” Mindset is Willing to Get Knocked Out to Beat Jon Jones

Sometimes in life, you have to risk it to get the biscuit. In other words, in order to achieve at the highest level, there’s great potential to face danger along the way. But, if someone is able to face adversity and defeat it, the reward will be that much sweeter. For Dominick Reyes, his plan is to go into UFC 247 willing to kill or be killed. And, because he doesn’t believe in the boxing ability of Jon Jones, his plan is to put himself in danger, even if it means getting knocked out in the process.

Reyes has never been a believer in the absolute boxing ability of Jon Jones. Furthermore, Dom believes that he possesses the best pure boxing ability in the light heavyweight division. Acknowledging that Jon is a great kickboxer and master of range, Reyes plans to not turn the bout into a sparring match. Which is what he believes a lot of Jons opponents do.

Reyes Speaks at Athlete Panel

Dom spoke about Jones and his abilities at the UFC 247 athletes panel. During the conversation, he admitted that in order to win, he might have to put himself in harm’s way. Even if that means he has to get knocked out.

“A lot of people end up turning it (fighting Jon Jones) into a sparring match,” said Reyes. I am willing to go in there and get knocked out if I have to. You have to put yourself in danger, its the biggest risk, but it gets you the biggest reward. So I am ready to go out there and throw down and bleed as much as necessary.”

UFC 247

Of course, Jones was virtually unphased by Reyes and his comments. As far as Jon’s mindset, he replied by stating that the contest will be a mixed martial arts showcase, not a boxing match. Furthermore, Jon made it clear that he is fully aware of Dominick and his tendencies.

Now that Jones knows Dom’s gameplan (or does he?), will it change the way he decides to fight? Let us know in the comments.