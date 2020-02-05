Joe Rogan: Dominick Reyes Is ‘The Most Dangerous Fighter’ Jones Has Fought Since Cormier

Joe Rogan Says That Dominick Reyes Has A Great Chance To Beat Jones

Dominick Reyes may not be the biggest household name headed into his UFC 247 bout with Jon Jones. However Joe Rogan explains that this could be a very tough fight for the light heavyweight king.

Rogan has been around for some pretty insane upsets over the years. He was sitting cageside when Chris Weidman flattened Anderson Silva. He saw Ronda Rousey get head kicked into the ether after calling her a once-ever talent. Sometimes the unexpected happens, and he has been there to see it.

In fact, Rogan may be expecting something similar at UFC 247, this weekend. In the main event, Jon Jones is set to face off again Dominick Reyes for the light heavyweight title. Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator explained that he feels this could be a very tough test for Jon, despite his previous dominance.

“I BELIEVE that Dominick Reyes is the most dangerous fighter Jon Jones has faced since Daniel Cormier,” Rogan explained. “I think Dominick Reyes presents a very unique set of challenges. First of all there’s the length. The undefeated record, he is 12-0. There is confidence that comes with undefeated records, and Dominick is extremely confident. He’s a believer in himself and that belief in himself has led him to stop guys like Chris Weidman, to knock out OSP with one second to go. He’s got belief in his power, he’s got legit one-punch knockout power. He has great footwork and movement. And He just had the opportunity to see Jon struggle with Thiago Santos. He has a style, he can mimic that kind of success, by chopping at the legs.”

Whether or not Joe Rogan is correct about how tough this test is remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Dominick Reyes should still be taken seriously.