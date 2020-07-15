The last several weeks have seen Jon Jones feuding with the UFC. Top contender Dominick Reyes feels that if he is going to continue this, then the UFC should strip him of his belt.

When Jone was last seen in the Octagon, it was opposite Reyes. The two had a back and forth fight, leading to a close decision. In fact, many people actually scored the contest for Dominick, leading to controversy and people calling for a rematch.

Dominick Reyes Says Jon Jones Should Face Him Or Get Stripped

According to Dominick Reyes, the UFC wanted to book an immediate rematch between he and Jon Jones. However as he told Luke Thomas, Jones apparently declined the offer. Whether it was because he wanted to pursue bouts at heavyweight was not made clear, but Dom says Jon does not want to face him again.

“Jon didn’t want to fight. He flat out said no,” Reyes said while laughing. “There was no date or anything like that, but (the UFC) was like ‘We want to do the rematch but Jon doesn’t want to do it.’ Everyone was down except for Jon, and his whole thing was money.”

As Reyes alludes to, Jones has threatened to sit out until he gets paid more by the UFC, even threatening retirement. Dominick says, if Jon decides to do that, the UFC needs to strip him immediately.

“If he’s not going to fight, you’re done. I mean, you’re done. You’re stripped. It’s over, you retired.”

Do you think the UFC will strip Jon Jones of the title? Or will they make the upcoming Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz contest for the interim title instead?