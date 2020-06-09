The ongoing internal war between the UFC and it’ fighters continues. UFC President Dana White hasn’t been seeing eye to eye with his top stars lately when it comes to financial compensation. It all started when UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones felt disrespected by the offer the UFC gave him to move up to heavyweight and face Francis Ngannou. Shortly after, another big star in Jorge Masvidal shared the same sentiment. Both fighters have been on the UFC roster for a long time and felt like they have taken massive pay cuts. Recently, Jones expressed feeling ripped off and being underpaid by the UFC. Plus, he warned the younger generation of fighters to be wary of their deals.

Jones is currently not happy with both the UFC and Dana White specifically. In regards to Jon and a potential super fight with Francis Ngannou at heavyweight, negotiations to make the fight happen are stalling. Jon has stated that Dana is lying about the amount of money that he asked for. While Dana has stated that Jon can either sit out or he can fight. But, he won’t be getting an alleged $20 or $30 million.

Jones Shares Being Underpaid on Social Media

Jones took to social media to express his frustration with the financial earnings throughout his entire career. In the series of tweets, Jon even said he felt like a fool.

I fought mega fight after mega fight throughout my early 20s for under 2million a fight. Who knows what I’m actually owed, makes me feel like a fool even thinking about it — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

He also sent a warning message to the younger fighters of today. He stated that longevity in the UFC doesn’t get them paid what they deserve. Furthermore, he implored fighters to get as much money as they can, while they are a hot commodity.

Advice while you Young fighters, if you’re hot right now. Get paid. As much as the Ufc is building your brand, you are building their’s. If you think your biggest paydays will come after being with the company for a while. You are wrong. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

Drifting Apart

Now that Jones and the UFC seem to be slowly drifting apart, it’s nice to see Jon share his story. Additionally, it’s pleasant to know that a veteran of the sport has a genuine interest in the well-being of the next generation of fighters.