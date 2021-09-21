(Video) Watch Dillon Danis Get Dragged By Police Outside New Jersey Bar

It looks like Dillon Danis has found himself in trouble with the police. A freshly dyed blonde Danis appeared to be taken into custody after being at a bar in New Jersey.

Dillon Danis Police Encounter

Images of Danis have been floating around, showing him in an oversized, white, button-down shirt similar to Gangrel’s garment during the WWF Attitude Era. Nonetheless, more details began to emerge about Danis and his run-in with the law.

An image that appeared to be a mugshot for Danis was released on the internet as well.

Dillon Danis got arrested last night for trying to impersonate an MMA Fighter. pic.twitter.com/5aSbMS0uXF — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) September 19, 2021

Alleged Details

According to MMA Junkie, Danis was “handcuffed, lifted off the ground, and taken into custody by an officer outside of an establishment believed to be the Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, N.J., this past weekend.” The publication also reached out to Seaside Heights Police Department but has yet to respond or confirm the arrest.

Video footage was also released of the apparent arrest. In the video, authorities take Danis while rocking a large knee brace, once again, similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin of the WWF Attitude Era.

Heckers watched from a far as Danis was taken into custody. Unfortunately, the MMA community has yet to hear from Danis, as he hasn’t spoken about the incident. Instead, Danis took to social media to send either a cryptic or meaningless statement.

you need people like me — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 20, 2021

“You need people like me,” wrote Danis.

MMA Career

Danis is a decorated grappler in the world of Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu. Nonetheless, his MMA career so far is mainly centered around being the friend of Conor McGregor.

Dillion had his first MMA fight in 2018. Since then, he’s gone on to fight a total of two times under the Bellator umbrella. Both contests ended in submission wins for Danis, who calls himself the most excellent grappler in MMA.

As more information is released, we will continue to report on Dillon’s police encounter.