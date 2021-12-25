Diego Sanchez vs. Kevin Lee On Deck For March 11

Eagle FC has landed and it’s landing hard.

Khabib Signs Kevin Lee

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA promotion will make waves as they debut in the U.S. on January 28th. But, that’s not all of the heat they’re packing. Along with signing former UFC Champions Rashad Evans and Renan Barao, they have added some big-name talent.

Earlier this month, Khabib announced he had signed former UFC title challenger Kevin Lee. ‘The Motown Phenom’ was without a home after being let go by the UFC, however Khabib gave him a new nest in Eagle FC.

What’s In Store

Lee’s signing would bring about a new weight class, contested at 165lbs. Upon his signing, the promotion announce he wouldn’t be on the U.S. debut card on Jan. 28th. Instead of fighting at Eagle FC 44, Lee will enter the cage on March 11th.

The 29 year-old has lost 4 out of his last 5 fights. But, he is looking to bounce back in his new home at Eagle FC. There have been a few options on the table for who Lee should fight in his debut. However, there was only one name Kevin Lee was interested in… Diego Sanchez.

Sanchez’s Thoughts On The Matchup

The first-ever ‘Ultimate Fighter’ is currently in talks of fighting Lee. Lee would even post and delete a fight announcement between him and Sanchez. With the matchup being somewhat up in the air, ‘Nightmare’ would later confirm the fight is happening on Twitter.

“What a great challenge 2022 will be,” Sanchez wrote. “I lean on God for the determination to be victorious.”

What a great challenge 2022 will be I lean on God for the determination to be victorious pic.twitter.com/JZbuZwEjgH — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 25, 2021

Like Lee, Sanchez would also be released by the UFC. He has lost 2 out of his last 3 fights, with his only win being by disqualification against Michel Pereira. After his controversial departure from the UFC, the veteran would suffer a harsh case of COVID-19.

Now fully recovered, he is ready to take on Kevin Lee on March 11th. Both men look to get back on track with wins in Spring. The bout is likely to take place at 165lbs.