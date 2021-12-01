UFC Releases Former Lightweight Interim Title Challenger Kevin Lee

In what comes as a major surprise, Kevin Lee has been released by the UFC.

As per multiple reports, Lee is no longer a UFC contracted fighter after nearly eight years with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“The Motown Phenom” is currently on a two-fight losing streak and has lost five of his last seven outings overall with defeats in the lightweight as well as welterweight division.

His most recent setback was a unanimous decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight contest back in August.

2021 A Year To Forget For Kevin Lee

Lee would later get suspended for six months as well as receive a $20,000 fine after testing positive for adderall. He tested for higher levels than were allowed and acknowledged it was a big mistake on his part.

“I have tested over the limit allowed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in my most recent fight. In 2018 I was diagnosed with Adult ADHD, it has always affected me. I did not discover real treatment for the diagnosis until 2020 when I was recovering from my double knee surgeries. I was prescribed Adderall from a doctor to improve my mental Health. I told representatives from USADA but did not apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption from the NSAC before my last fight. For that, I truly apologize to the UFC, the commission, my opponent, Dana White, the matchmakers, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, and the fans. “It was never my intention to gain an athletic advantage. It was an attempt to conquer the severe anxiety I silently suffer from daily. I am actively cooperating with the Nevada Athletic Commission and expect to reach an agreement on a sanction. I will use this time to heal and come back stronger. Sorry for my lack of professionalism that lead to this disappointment, I’ll be back.”

Unfortunately, the UFC wasn’t patient enough and decided to part ways with Lee in what contributed to an overall forgettable year.

Lee departs the UFC with an 11-7 record within the promotion and an overall 18-7 professional record. He holds notable wins over the likes of Francisco Trinaldo, Michael Chiesa, Gregor Gillespie, Magomed Mustafaev and Edson Barboza.

He notably challenged for the interim lightweight title back in 2017 against Tony Ferguson, However, he would suffer a third-round submission defeat and has struggled to put himself into title contention since.

Although he’s on a skid, it’s still a pretty big surprise that he’s no longer with the UFC. There will certainly be no shortage of suitors for the Michigan native, though.