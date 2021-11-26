Diego Sanchez Hospitalized Due To COVID-19, Has Pneumonia & Blood Clots

Diego Sanchez is in a rough battle with COVID-19.

Sanchez thought he was out of the woods. He had gone to the doctor and was diagnosed with the virus. After being given Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment, the former UFC fighter felt better. Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse.

Diego Sanchez Provides Scary Health Update

Diego Sanchez has taken to his social media pages to reveal that he has now developed pneumonia and has blood clots in both of his legs.

Pneumonia Covid never give up pic.twitter.com/QshVGYiUvW — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

“Pneumonia Covid never give up.”

“Low oxygen numbers and pneumonia. This has been some tying times didn’t even get a saltine cracker today.”

Blood clots now! Covid is no motha fuckin joke — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

“Blood clots now! Covid is no motha fuckin joke.”

Blood clots in both my legs — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

“Blood clots in both my legs.”

Sanchez was last seen in action back in Sept. 2020. He dropped a unanimous decision to Jake Matthews. “The Nightmare” was expected to meet Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone but was released by the UFC following health concerns and an incident with his former trainer Joshua Fabia and UFC officials.

“The Nightmare” ended up parting ways with Fabia. UFC President Dana White has urged Sanchez to pick up the phone and call him for help. Sanchez claims White hasn’t taken any of his calls.

