Diego Sanchez Calls Out Dillon Danis For Gamebred FC Bare Knuckle Main Event

There are a lot of things that Dillon Danis says, which are hard to agree with. However, when he said Diego Sanchez was a crazy motherf—ker, he was definitely not lying.

Sanchez has been looking for a new home ever since he parted ways with the UFC on the back of drama surrounding his then-coach Joshua Fabia. While he has called for fights with a variety of people, nothing has stuck just yet.

Apparently one of the people he has been trying to fight is Bellator fighter and BJJ veteran Dillon Danis. Danis spoke on The MMA Hour to reveal that he had been getting texts from Diego, talking about the two of them fighting.

“I can send you the messages that Diego (Sanchez) sends. That motherf—ker’s crazy. So if he wants to get it… I told him too, I said ‘Bro I’m going to hurt you so bad.’ He’s like ‘Bro I’ll kill you.’ He’s crazy,” Danis said.

Diego Sanchez Wants Bare Knuckle Fight

It seems that Dillon Danis was telling the truth about Diego Sanchez wanting to fight him. In fact, the TUF 1 winner took to his Instagram to respond to these comments and officially call out Danis.

Diego spoke to Robin Black, where he decided to respond to this interview, and confirm he was interested in fighting Danis. In fact, he says that he would love for them to fight bare knuckle, in Jorge Masvidal’s promotion Gamebred FC.

“There’s a guy out there, his name is Dillon Danis and he was on The MMA Hour yesterday, saying how he wants to fight me when he comes back from his injuries. So, hey, Jorge… there’s your main event right there buddy. Everybody wants to see Dillon get beat, I’m the legend to do it. Let’s take the gloves off and see if this troll talker really is a fighter, or if he’s just a troll talking on the internet,” Sanchez said.

Do you want to see Diego Sanchez fight Dillon Danis? If they do fight, is there a chance it would be in bare knuckle?