Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 In The Works For UFC 266

The return of Nick Diaz is almost here.

Former Strikeforce Champion and UFC title challenger Nick Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015. After a long suspension served and a reignited passion for fighting, Diaz will look to finally make his return to the Octagon after 6 years.

“Don’t Call It A Comeback”

While it hasn’t been official yet by the UFC, it looks like the elder Diaz brother will be looking to have a rubber match upon his potential comeback.

A rematch with GSP? Carlos Condit? Nope. UFC boss Dana White would reveal that Robbie Lawler would likely be the man for the job. (H/t: Aaron Bronsteter)

BREAKING: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler IN THE WORKS (not yet official) as a co-main for an event in September per Dana White. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

The bout, if it does come into fruition, will co-headline a UFC event in September. Ariel Helwani confirmed the report, adding that is being discussed for UFC 266 (Sep. 25).

A Ruthless Return

Lawler, the former UFC Welterweight Champion, is currently on a 4-fight losing skid. The losses are to the likes to Rafael Dos Anjos, Ben Askren, Colby Covington, and most recently Neil Magny.

“Ruthless” would look to avenge a loss he suffered 17 years ago, when he crossed paths with Diaz. The first meeting would have him being stopped in a slugfest, 2 rounds into their fight.

Back Home

Diaz has gone without a win for a while as well. He last fought Anderson Silva in 205, where he originally lost an unanimous decision, but would be overturned due to failed drug tests from both fighters.

Before then, Diaz would suffer back-to-back setbacks in title fights against Carlos Condit and Georges St-Pierre.

Stockton’s own looks to re-insert himself as one of the best welterweights on the planet.