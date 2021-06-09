Nate Diaz Mocks Francis Ngannou, Fighters with Pay Issues: “You should’ve listened to your daddy years ago”

UFC superstar Nate Diaz knows how to leverage his stardom to secure box-office paydays from the organization. So much so that Diaz doesn’t understand why fighters such as Francis Ngannou are shocked at the money generated by the Paul brothers in combat sports.

Ngannou on Fighter Payout of Mayweather vs. Paul

Although many fans of combat sports dislike the Paul brothers for their reasons, Jake Paul earned stipes with the community to view how UFC President Dana White pays his fighters.

“Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see…so hurry up and make Jones vs. N’gannou,” Paul tweeted back in April. “Pay them their fair share…$10M purse for each guy, plus PPV. “Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs. boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib & Conor) UFC fighters have in history? I know why…” he said in a tweet.

The majority of the MMA world was on board with the concerns of Ngannou, who is echoing the rhetoric of Jon Jones. Like UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, Jones admitted that they would sit out on fighting until the UFC pays them what they deserve.

Nate Diaz on UFC Fighter Pay

Diaz, however, has implored the fighters on the UFC roster to listen to him over the years. In this case, he spoke to Yahoo Sports about his methods of getting money from the UFC, despite never being a champion in the organization.

“I was never no champion, and I was saying ‘F—k you, drop me, let me get some f—ng money cracking.’ And what happened? My stock just raised, anyway, and nobody was jumping on it. Now, they’re like, ‘What are we doing wrong?’ I’m like, ‘You should’ve listened to your daddy years ago, motherf—rs.’ All of you. The whole roster,” said Nate.

