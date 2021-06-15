Daniel Cormier Says McGregor vs Diaz Trilogy Makes Sense if Conor Loses to Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier is playing the role of UFC matchmaker once again on his TV show. For his latest pairing, Cormier believes a Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz trilogy should happen if Conor isn’t able to defeat Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight.

Last weekend, Diaz made his return to the octagon in a unique five-round fight against Leon Edwards. The bout was historic due to its 5 round ruleset, typically reserved for main events or championship fights.

Throughout the fight, Leeon virtually skated his way to a decision victory. From rounds one to four, Edwards won the majority of the striking exchanges. Additionally, he won the war on the ground and in the clinch with his exit elbows. However, Diaz turned the tide of the fight in the last minute of the fifth round, appearing almost to finish Leon. But Edwards was able to hang on and win the war.

Cormier on McGregor vs Diaz Trilogy

Conor McGregor will take on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264. Many fight fights believe that he will be granted a shot at the UFC’s lightweight championship if he should win the battle. However, if he were to lose, Cormier thinks that McGregor should fight Nate Diaz for the third time.

“If he (Conor McGregor) loses, I think Diaz is a bigger star today than he was back then,” said Cormier on DC & Helwani. “All week, the reactions he got compared to everyone else was crazy. Ariel, he’s smoking right on stage the whole week. You could see him rolling up underneath the table. Gave the invite for everyone to come to his after party. But come on man, lets talk about Leon Edwards, the man who actually won the fight, he concluded.”

At the moment, Diaz said that he would be down to fight whichever opponent makes the most sense for the next step in his career. But as his fans are well aware, the bulk of that decision will come down to finances.

