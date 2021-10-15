 Skip to Content

Nate Diaz Fires Back At Conor McGregor Over Boxing Ability: ‘Turned You Into A Wrestler’

Diaz, who was particularly active on social media on Thursday, also pondered why a fight with Vicente Luque was not yet made.

Nate Diaz was an active man on social media.

Conor McGregor recently reignited his feud with Diaz — at least on social media — and notably mocked his boxing ability in comparison to his brother Nick.

While Diaz responded at the time by stating that McGregor was not able to fight at all given his leg injury following the Dustin Poirier trilogy, the Stockton native fired back Thursday with regard to boxing ability.

@TheNotoriousMMA My boxing’s piss? I banked on ur face, turned u into a wrestler, and then chocked u bitch in reality your whole country and belongings are mine. plus I made that fight and u took the bait. then I made masvidals bitchasss. don’t forget I make this whole shit spin”

Not that Diaz is arguing against his brother’s ability.

“Ps I been said nicks the Goat 🐐”

McGregor didn’t seem to put too much effort into a response as he tweeted “Piss boxing” before deleting shortly afterward.

Diaz Ponders Why Luque Fight Isn’t Made Yet

Earlier in the day, Diaz was also pondering why his fight with Vicente Luque wasn’t progressing towards a done deal. He revealed he hadn’t even received a contract, speculating that something may be up on Luque’s side.

“I ain’t got a contract It must be something wrong wit luque”

He followed it up a few hours later with:

“I’m fight somebody”

Hopefully, things move forward with regard to the Luque fight as it promises to be one heck of a brawl.

