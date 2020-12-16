The fight world is quick to get excited about any possible fight when big names interact with each other on social media. This time it’s a boxing match that would oppose Nick and Nate Diaz to Logan and Jake Paul.

The Paul brothers have made themselves known to the fight world as of late. Logan was the first to make waves with his massive boxing events against fellow YouTuber KSI. He recently shocked the world with the announcement that he will be facing Floyd Mayweather in 2021. Jake on the other hand is now 2-0 as a professional and recently knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-main event of Tyson vs Jones.

After Jake called out Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz came out on Twitter to warn Paul to be careful what he asks for.

Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled fuck u can’t really fight dumbshit your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 15, 2020

That response from Diaz made a lot of fans and pro fighters alike think about a possible boxing event with the Paul and Diaz brothers facing each other.

Diaz bros vs Paul bros pic.twitter.com/oxTK8r14Dp — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) December 15, 2020

Yes. They can get paid for it. Or the Diaz will do it for free. https://t.co/xUylfEDn1G — Tim Sylvia (@timsylviamma) December 15, 2020

This is what I was waiting for || #WarDiaz https://t.co/e1UwJgrQ04 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 15, 2020

What about you? Are you excited about this match-up? How do you think it would go?