Demain Maia Would Retract Retirement Plans in Order to Break a UFC Record

Demain Maia Would Retract Retirement Plans to Break a UFC Record For Most Wins

Fans of mixed martial arts were sad when longtime Brazilian fighter Demian Maia expressed that he wanted to retire. Maia has battled some of the greatest of the sport. Furthermore, he has climbed his way to title contention multiple times along the way. But, just when fans thought it was all over, Maia seems to have changed his mind. In the latest news surrounding Demian, Maia announced that he isn’t closed off to signing a one-fight deal, retracting his retirement statement. Especially if the deal can help him break the record for most UFC wins of all time.

Maia has always been known for expressing the highest level of class whether inside of the octagon or outside. As a 42-year-old, Demain still looks as sharp as ever inside of the cage. However, losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC Brasilia made him contemplate the continuation of fighting.

Maia on Coming Out of Retirement

At 42, it is unlikely that Maia will challenge for the title again. And having hinted at retirement in the past with his contract running out, the Brazilian confirmed he will probably retire after one last fight. But not, it appears that Maia’s new focus is to leave the UFC octagon with the most wins ever. He spoke on the Canal Encarada Youtube channel about coming out of retirement.

“My desire is to maybe do this next fight and one more,” said Maia. But if (the next fight) is the last one, no problem at all. I’m really okay with it. I think I’ve fulfilled my role and I’m happy with what I’ve done all these years.” “Maybe (I’ll) become the fighter with most wins. I’m one win behind Cerrone, so I know that I’ll tie him if I win one more, but if I win two I can surpass him. That would be something that makes me think about this possibility,” finished Maia.

Choosing an Opponent

When Maia decides to return to action, who should he fight? Would fans enjoy a matchup against Diego Sanchez? Or, should he rematch a fighter who has beaten him in the past?