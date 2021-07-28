(Video) Watch Oscar De La Hoya and Vitor Belfort Square Off for their Upcoming Pro Boxing Match

Oscar De La Hoya and Vitor Belfort have finally faced off for the first time leading up to their boxing match. The men will face each other on September 11th at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Initially, the boxing match between Vitor Belfort and Oscar De La Hoya was an exhibition. However, now the fight has been upgraded to count as a professional boxing match.

Triller Upgrades Fight From Exhibition to Pro Contest

Triller is expected to make a whole night of festivities surrounding the event, similar to their production value around Jake Paul versus Nate Robinson. As time gets closer to the event, more fights will be listed as a part of the card.

Both De La Hoya and Belfort squared off during a live-stream event designed to built hype and anticipation for the night of boxing. The match is set to be a catchweight clash with a specified ruleset.

“The Triller fight card anchors an all-weekend event with live concerts expected to take place in addition to the De La Hoya vs. Belfort bout. The fight is scheduled for eight, two-minute rounds at a catchweight of 180 pounds. Belfort usually competed as a middleweight (171 to 185 pounds) in MMA, while De La Hoya fought as high as boxing middleweight (154 to 160 pounds.) The fighters were expected to wear 10-ounce gloves for the contest, but official paperwork for the bout hasn’t been completed yet, according to one person with knowledge of negotiations,” said reports.

Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort Face Off

Now that the rules are in place and the fighters have squared off, the fight is becoming more intriguing to combat fans worldwide. For fans of boxing, it’ll be interesting to see if De La Hoya is sincere when he says he is in the best shape of his life. And for fans of mixed martial arts, it’ll be interesting to see if a legendary figure such as Vitor will be able to hang with the Golden Boy.

Watch the face-off below: