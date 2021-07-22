Vitor Belfort vs Oscar De La Hoya Upgraded from Exhibition Match to Professional Contest

Initially, the boxing match between Vitor Belfort and Oscar De La Hoya was an exhibition. However, now the fight has been upgraded to count as a professional boxing match.

The news is excellent for both men, who expressed their competitive spirit to the highest level. Both Vitor and Oscar have stated that they plan on continuing to fight after their matchup. This is excellent news considering that most Triller Fight Club viewers expect sideshows and high-profile exhibition fights.

Belfort vs De La Hoya Upgraded to Professional Match

MMA Fighting was the first outlet to confirm the initial reports from ESPN. The status change for the fight comes with a new set of rules and guidelines, which were also revealed in the report.

Oscar De La Hoya-Vitor Belfort no longer being planned as an exhibition, Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh tells ESPN. Now a real fight. Eight two-minute rounds contested at 180 pounds (+5 pounds). Per sources, preliminarily approved by California commission. Sept. 11 at Staples Center — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 21, 2021

“The Triller fight card anchors an all-weekend event with live concerts expected to take place in addition to the De La Hoya vs. Belfort bout. The fight is scheduled for eight, two-minute rounds at a catchweight of 180 pounds. Belfort usually competed as a middleweight (171 to 185 pounds) in MMA, while De La Hoya fought as high as boxing middleweight (154 to 160 pounds.) The fighters were expected to wear 10-ounce gloves for the contest, but official paperwork for the bout hasn’t been completed yet, according to one person with knowledge of negotiations,” reported the publication.

Making the Change

Triller Fight Club Co-Founder Ryan Kavanaugh spoke to ESPN on how the change came to fruition. Simply put, Oscar De La Hoya wanted the match to count on his professional record.

“(De La Hoya) is the one who said, ‘I’m in the best shape of my life, f*ck this exhibition B.S. I’m going for real. None of this ballroom dancing boxing has had to endure. Both of them are in incredible shape,” said Kavanaugh.

Triller is expected to make a whole night of festivities surrounding the event, similar to their production value around Jake Paul versus Nate Robinson. As time gets closer to the event, more fights will be listed as a part of the card.