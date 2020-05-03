Oscar De La Hoya Praises Dana White for Continuing Amidst Global Virus

Oscar De La Hoya Praises Dana White for Defending UFC Putting on Events

Should professional sports be able to happen during a global pandemic? And if they’re able to happen, is it safe? MMA fans have been split down the middle into two separate groups. One group sides with Dana White and thinks that the show must go on. However, the other believes that fighter safety should always come first. Even if that means the UFC won’t be putting on any cards in the near future. For boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, he had nothing but praise and respect for Dana and his efforts to continue the UFC.

Making UFC 249 Happen During the Virus

White has been on the front lines of trying to continue MMA events during sporting cancelations. He was consistently fighting for the UFC to continue, even when it was not a supported idea. UFC Brasilia happened in an empty arena. But since then, the promotion has had to postpone all events for the foreseeable future.

If all goes to plan, the UFC will kick off into action next weekend for UFC 249. Although it feels longer, the promotion has managed to only skip nearly a months-worth of events during the entire viral scare. For a businessman like De La Hoya, he had nothing but positive things to say about Dana.

De La Hoya Praises Dana White

Oscar appeared on Brian Campbell’s “State of Combat” podcast. During the conversation, he expressed his admiration for the business acumen of Dana White.

“Dana came out and criticized me and ridiculed me and all that stuff. You know what? Dana is doing a phenomenal job in defending his sport, growing his sport, and he’s doing it big. He’s doing it great, man. I commend him,” said De La Hoya.

As of now, we’ll see if UFC 249 actually happens. If it does, maybe it will inspire Oscar to put on another MMA event under Golden Boy Promotions in the near future.