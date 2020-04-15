Daniel Cormier Believes Ben Askren Never Knew How to Actually Fight

DC Thinks Ben Askren Never Knew How to Actually Fight

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has been settling into his analysis role nicely. DC has never been afraid to share his opinions of a fighter, no matter their placement in the UFC. Now that Cormier is making more appearances on ESPN with Ariel Helwani, he’s been more inclined to give an in-depth analysis on how he feels about a fighter. And although he and Ben Askren are friendly, DC made a bold assessment that Askren never actually knew how to fight.

In MMA, Askren secured world Welterweight titles in both Bellator and ONE Championship. During his run as Bellator world champion, he defended his title four times in a row which is the most consecutive title defenses in Bellator history. In ONE, he defended his welterweight title a consecutive three times before making his move to the UFC.

DC Speaks About Ben Askren

Askren will go down in history as one of the most decorated wrestlers to ever transition to MMA. But, according to DC, Askren never knew how to fight. He spoke about it on the DC & Helwani show, via ESPN.

“Listen, I love Ben, he’s my boy, but I don’t know,” said DC. “There was a point that I was scared — I was like ‘Ben’s about to be a world champion.’ He was undefeated, he beat Robbie Lawler. I was like ‘this dude’s about to be a world champion and he doesn’t even know how to fight.’ He continued,“ Ben (Askren) never tried to learn to fight. He was about to be world champ. I love Ben, he’s my boy, but boy… I’ll tell you: Ben was about to become a world champ without learning how to fight.”

Striking Struggles

DC went on to prove his point by mentioning how Demian Maia was able to outstrike Askren easily. And of course, what Jorge Masvidal did to Askren will go down as one of the best KO’s in UFC history.

Maybe it’s a good thing that Askren never held a UFC title after all.