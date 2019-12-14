David Branch Suffers Brutal Submission by Guillotine Choke Against Alexander Shlemenko at RCC 7

Watch the gnarly neck crank for yourself.

Former UFC middleweight David Branch faced off against former Bellator champion Alexander Shlemenko recently in a Russian Cagefighting Championship 7 matchup. But, it didn’t end so well for the former World Series of Fighting Champion after his defeat via guillotine choke on Saturday night against Shlemenko.

Branch (22-7) also lost his last fight via submission against Jack Hermansson in May; which was his last matchup in the UFC before he was released following a failed drug test where he tested positive for ipamorelin (stimulates human growth hormone).

Alexander Shlemenko choked Branch in 1R (RCC) pic.twitter.com/DvBqyrOBGl — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda1) December 14, 2019

Well, he was released from the Ultimate Fighting Championships shortly after and this most recent loss makes this a third straight for him. However, his opponent Alexander Shlemenko (59-12) has won three straight fights.

But it’s an unfortunate series of events (or fights) for Branch who had a notable win over recent UFC title contender Thiago Santos via knockout in 2018 which is a rather impressive feat. But now, the question is, what’s next for the 38-year-old David Branch…