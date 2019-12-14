David Branch Suffers Brutal Submission by Guillotine Choke Against Alexander Shlemenko at RCC 7

By
Alex Mendez
-
David Branch
David Branch - Image via @Jolassanda1 Twitter

Watch the gnarly neck crank for yourself.

Former UFC middleweight David Branch faced off against former Bellator champion Alexander Shlemenko recently in a Russian Cagefighting Championship 7 matchup. But, it didn’t end so well for the former World Series of Fighting Champion after his defeat via guillotine choke on Saturday night against Shlemenko.

Branch (22-7) also lost his last fight via submission against Jack Hermansson in May; which was his last matchup in the UFC before he was released following a failed drug test where he tested positive for ipamorelin (stimulates human growth hormone).

Well, he was released from the Ultimate Fighting Championships shortly after and this most recent loss makes this a third straight for him. However, his opponent Alexander Shlemenko (59-12) has won three straight fights.

But it’s an unfortunate series of events (or fights) for Branch who had a notable win over recent UFC title contender Thiago Santos via knockout in 2018 which is a rather impressive feat. But now, the question is, what’s next for the 38-year-old David Branch…

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here