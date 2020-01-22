(Photo) David Branch Looking Huge Following UFC Release

Branch’s Body Has Transformed

Former UFC middleweight contender David Branch looks like a completely different fighter now.

Branch was released by the UFC in September last year after he was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for two years following a failed drug test for Ipamorelin.

That hasn’t seemed to affect his gains as he recently posted an image of his body in the gym.

“@neoufitness working on these #gains with strength coach @sembinov.rufat pressure makes the pipes go boom and every day rent is due! I was born in pressure #mma #middleweight #lightheavyweight #heavyweight #itstime 🔥#2020 #SmashingSeason 🦍 #Europe #Japan #singapore”

Interestingly, Branch used Japan and Singapore as hashtags in his post, indicating that he could potentially compete for RIZIN or ONE Championship. As of now, there is no update on where he will fight next.

Branch was released from the UFC following a mixed second stint with the promotion. He went 2-3 over a two-year period. He defeated Krzysztof Jotko via split decision before suffering a TKO defeat to Luke Rockhold.

The New Yorker bounced back with a knockout of Thiago Santos before losing his next two bouts to Jared Cannonier and Jack Hermansson.

He would compete in the Russian Cagefighting Championship afterward where he suffered another defeat to Alexander Shlemenko, putting him on a three-fight losing skid.