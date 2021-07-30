 Skip to Content

Darren Till Reacts After Transgender Meme On Instagram Gets Reported To Police

Darren Till is not exactly thrilled to hear that his memes from Instagram were reported to the police

Let’s face it, in today’s day and age it is tough to get away with making jokes about transgender people. To that end, someone apparently reported memes that Darren Till posted on Instagram to police, and he is not too happy about it.

As much as Till is known for being a top tier fighter, he may also be the number one pound-for-pound Internet troll. We have seen countless occasions of him terrorizing fellow fighters online, with the biggest of these coming with Mike Perry.

However it appears that he took these antics too far, with a meme about transgenders that he posted to Instagram. Reports have indicated that this post was reported to Mesesyside police, who say that enquires are ongoing in the matter.

While his Instagram was reported and shut down, Till reposted the meme on Twitter amidst these reports.

Darren Till Responds To The Backlash

If anyone knows Darren Till, it would come as no surprise that he was not exactly phased to hear that some people were so bothered by his meme that they reported him to police. When he caught wind of the news, he posted a video to his now suspended Instagram, expressing how little he cared.

“So the other day I posted this transgender meme, I thought it was funny and I knew it was going to get a backlash,” he said. “I’ve actually got transgender friends, they thought it was hilarious…

“You can’t cancel someone who doesn’t give a s—t and I don’t give a s—t. But at the same time as well it’s obviously the offended brigade,” Till added.

In addition to this, Darren went on a rampage on his Twitter, mocking the reporter who reached out to him for comment. He also retweeted a handful of posts, where people defended him and spoke to how much he did not care about being “cancelled.”

“Poor Abigail just upset I never replied to her…” Till wrote.

What do you think of the meme that Darren Till posted? Is this is the right way to handle the situation.

