Kevin Holland Steps in on Short Notice to Face Marvin Vettori on April 10th

Kevin Holland offered to step in on short notice to take on Marvin Vettori at UFC on ABC 2. Now, the fight has been made official by the UFC.

Originally, Vettori was scheduled to face Darren Till in a high-profile middleweight matchup. However, Till was forced to pull out of the fight due to a broken collarbone suffered in training. Shortly after the announcement, Holland used his trademark “big mouth” in the form of a tweet to call out Marvin on Twitter.

Vettori vs. Holland Official

While both men agreed to the fight verbally, the news was made official once Holland confirmed it on social media.

Update April 1st, 2021 pic.twitter.com/IAkryJWTZx — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 1, 2021

“April fool b****es, see you on Apri 10,” said Holland in reference to an older post.

Previously, Holland jokingly said Vettori wasn’t ready to fight him. Meanwhile, he was using the April Fool’s holiday to spin the head of his fans.

Tale of the Tape

A plethora of narratives transpired after Kevin Holland’s loss to Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. Was the spotlight too big of a moment for the surging contender? Furthermore, did Holland lose focus due to his trademark “big mouth” labeled by Dana White?

Regardless, Holland made a vow to himself that he would never stop talking to his opponents during fights. Irrespective of the result of the battle or the way his opponents choose to react. Holland, however, will more than likely need complete focus while facing Vettori.

Vettori shocked the majority of MMA fans with his performance against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16. After the fight, Marvin called out Paulo Costa to climb up the rankings and boost his chances at fighting for the title. However, he took back his words and vowed for a rematch against Israel Adesanya.

Now that Vettori has accepted the fight against Holland, who do fans favor in the middleweight matchup?