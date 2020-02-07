Danyelle Wolf Ready To Go From Boxing Champion To MMA Champion

Boxing Champ Danyelle Wolf Looking To Transition To MMA

Danyelle Wolf is a phenomenal athlete and boxing national champion. Now she is looking to make the transition to MMA, and has been working hard to prepare for it.

At 25 years old, Wolf has always had a pension for athletics. She started off with soccer and basketball, before finding her true passion in combat sports. Here she has amassed 25 wins in boxing, as well as multiple national championships. It was her goal to make it to the Olympics, and compete there.

Although when her weight class was not available in 2012 or 2016, Wolf decided to shift her attention elsewhere – to MMA. Nevertheless, she recognized how tough of a sport it is, and decided to take things slowly. She trained at various gyms, taking the time to hone her skills on the ground, as well as round out her striking.

Finally after some time, Danyelle was ready to make the move to MMA. However things would not go smoothly for her, as she had trouble finding fights both as an amateur, and even as a pro. Apparently she would have fights set up, but once people realized her credentials they would pull out. In that time, the Olympics finally added her weight class in boxing. Therefore she decided to take a break from MMA for a boxing return, ultimately earning a bronze medal.

But now she is back focused on MMA, and ready to make her debut.

Under new management and looking to compete at featherweight, Danyelle Wolf is ready to finally make her MMA debut. She is aware that she likely has to jump right into the deep end of the sport, due to her experience. After all, she would not be the first female boxer to be extremely successful in MMA. However, as she explained to MMAJunkie, she is actually looking to simultaneously do MMA and box.

“We’re looking for the organization that sees my potential and sees my ability to not just box but to do MMA,” Wolf said. “That I’m a natural athlete, and my work ethic and my dedication is like no other. So it’s all about finding an organization that respects that, sees my potential and sees what’s in front of them. “I’ve been a dual-sport, tri-sport, quadruple-sport athlete my whole life, and I would love to be a dual-sport athlete and do MMA and boxing,” Wolf added. “I know it hasn’t been done yet, and we see what Conor McGregor did: He went over and fought Floyd (Mayweather), but he doesn’t really have a background in boxing. But I feel that I’m one of the first athletes that would be really good at being able to do both and do pro boxing and do pro MMA and get one of these organizations to allow and agree to – let’s do both, let’s take over both worlds.”

Well whenever she finally competes in MMA, one thing is for sure; Danyelle Wolf is going to be exciting to watch.