It was recently revealed that the UFC was looking to book Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2. However Daniel Cormier thinks that there is a better matchup for the BMF champ.

The announcement that the UFC was looking to book the BMF rematch between Masvidal and Diaz was met by a mixed reaction from the fanbase. Many felt that their first fight, while it was stopped by the doctor, was pretty one-sided and decisive nonetheless. While the next move for Nate is a little hard to pinpoint, there were other fights that people wanted to see Jorge take instead, that were fresh matchups in the division.

Daniel Cormier Wants Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington

One of the main opponents that people want to see Jorge Masvidal fight, is his old friend turned rival Colby Covington. This only amplified after Colby’s win against Tyron Woodley over the weekend. As Daniel Cormier explained on the DC and Helwani show, he thinks that the UFC should reconsider the Nate Diaz matchup, instead putting together the highly anticipated grudge match.

“I would say option number one, (call an) audible man, do Masvidal vs. Covington,” Cormier said. “Maybe Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards, I don’t know. If Diaz wants to fight, give him a fight. You love storylines. There’s no bigger story right now than Masvidal vs Covington.”

"There's no bigger story right now than Masvidal-Covington."@dc_mma believes UFC should "audible" from Nate Diaz to Covington as Masvidal's next opponent. pic.twitter.com/44wFMY9lLH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 21, 2020

The point that Daniel Cormier is trying to make, is that the rematch with Nate Diaz can happen at any time, if the UFC is so inclined to make it. However Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are currently in similar positions in the division, and a fight between them would settle a lot of things, from keeping either man in the title picture, to settling their beef. It seems like the fight that the fans are more interested in seeing, provided the UFC is open to making it happen.