Daniel Cormier Down To Fight Francis Ngannou For Heavyweight Strap If Stipe Gets Stripped

Daniel Cormier Not Afraid To Fight Francis Ngannou For Heavyweight Title

Following his 18-second knockout win at UFC 249, many people in the heavyweight division were left terrified for Francis Ngannou. Not Daniel Cormier however, who instead says he would be willing to fight the terrifying contender.

Cormier was cageside doing commentary for UFC 249, when Ngannou took on Jairzinho Rozenstruik. That means he got a close up view of the insane power Francis displayed, pummeling Jairzinho in just 18 seconds. As a result of this finish, he established himself firmly at the top of the list of contenders at heavyweight.

The only thing standing in Ngannou’s way for a title shot, is the would-be trilogy fight between champ Stipe Miocic, and Daniel Cormier. Both men have expressed interest in fighting each other, but Stipe wants to wait until things calm down in the world, which has left Dana White threatening to strip him of this title. Speaking after the fights, to ESPN, Cormier explained that if they do decide to strip Stipe, he would be willing to fight Francis for the vacant title. (h/t MMAJunkie)

“If Stipe won’t fight, then Francis Ngannou has earned a title fight,” Cormier said. “If somebody is fighting Francis Ngannou for the title, it’s going to be me. All respect in the world to Francis Ngannou, but I’m not afraid of anyone. I’ll fight anybody on any planet. I love Francis, I think he’s a sweetheart person. I would love to do my trilogy with Stipe Miocic, but if Stipe won’t fight, they’re going to take his belt just like Henry (Cejudo) gave up his and they’re going to make a fight between Francis and I for the belt. It’s as simple as that. “I would rather fight the trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic, I think that for everything we have meant to each other with me winning one and him winning one. That would be great for me. But if he doesn’t want to fight I want to fight my last fight. I want to fight whoever. And if it’s Francis Ngannou then I guess that’s who it’s going to be.”

Do you think the UFC should strip Stipe Miocic, and let Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou fight for the title?