Daniel Cormier “Should Have Never Lost” to Stipe Miocic, Will “Regret for the Rest of His Life”

Daniel Cormier Regrets Loss to Stipe Miocic, Who Was Inferior in His Opinion

Former UFC heavyweight champion and current analyst Daniel Cormier has shared his opinions lots lately. Part of it is due to his new role as a co-host with Ariel Helwani on ESPN. The other part is that the global virus has given fighters extra time. Freedom to share their thoughts and opinions since they currently aren’t fighting. When asked about Stipe Miocic, Cormier admitted that he basically let Stipe win, that he was the better fighter and that he’ll regret it for the rest of his life.

Cormier recently appeared on his DC & Helwani show via ESPN. During the show, he revealed that he is looking forward to a trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic. During the first fight at UFC 226, Miocic lost to Cormier via punches. However, in the second fight at UFC 241, Miocic avenged his loss with punches of his own.

Cormier Admits Regret on Stipe Miocic Loss, Ready for Trilogy

Now that the dust has settled, DC admitted that he lost the last fight because of a total lack of respect for Miocic. Because he felt like he beat him the first time so easily, he dropped his hands and approached the fight wrong.

DC & Helwani Show

“I think I beat him (Miocic) up so bad in the first round that I lost respect for him and started carrying my hands really low and not fighting the way I’m known to fight,” said DC. I’m going to beat him up like that again. I’m a better fighter than Stipe Miocic, I respect him, I think he’s a great guy, I think he’s a great role model, but I’m better than him and I just want to go prove it.” “I should’ve never lost to him. I should’ve never lost that fight to Stipe Miocic. That is going to be one of my greatest regrets. You know I lost to [Jon] Jones and I fought well in the second fight, I fought well at times in the first fight, but he was better. Stipe Miocic was not better than me and that’s going to be something that I regret for the rest of my life, that I let him get a victory over me, he should’ve never got one.”

Making the Trilogy

After admitting his feelings towards Stipe, DC is now looking forward to a rematch. Although it appears as though Miocic is currently focused on being a first responder. Whenever their trilogy takes place, it’ll be interesting to see if Cormier is really superior to Stipe as he says he is, or if Miocic was simply the better man that night and going forward.