UFC President Dana White Won’t Require UFC Fighters to be Vaccinated

UFC President Dana White does not require fighters on the current roster to get vaccinated for Covid-19. Even if the freedom of choice comes with the price of having major fights called off.

Recently, major cities, such as New York, have begun implementing mandatory proof of vaccinations. So, New Yorkers who wish to participate in indoor activities such as the gym, dining, and sporting events will have to show evidence that they have been vaccinated.

Private businesses such as the NFL push their athletes towards being vaccinated, although it’s not an official requirement. Nonetheless, the league is still punishing athletes who breach their vaccination protocols.

Dana White on Fighters Being Vaccinated

However, the UFC believes that an organization shouldn’t tell a human what to do with their body. This is why Dana told the media that he would not force UFC fighters to be vaccinated to compete inside the octagon.

“I would never tell another human being what to do with their body,” White said to TSN Sports. “If you want to get vaccinated, that’s up to you. That’s your choice. You’re never going to hear me say I’m going to force people to get vaccinated. Never gonna happen.” “That’s not going to happen here [in the UFC]. If you want to get vaccinated … get vaccinated. If you don’t, that’s your decision, your body.”

Fights in Jeopardy

The UFC has had multiple high-profile fights get called off due to covid, with the latest being a double champion in Amanda Nunes. Nunes bantamweight championship fight against Julianna Peña was scheduled for UFC 265. However, Nunes tested positive for the virus, pushing the event back to a later date.

The organization is also running into booking problems for a significant bout between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at UFC 268. Due to Chandler’s speculated desire not to be vaccinated, the pair won’t be able to square off in New York due to the new rules.