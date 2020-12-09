Conor McGregor certainly looks in top condition ahead of his return to the Octagon.

McGregor returns to action for the first time since January earlier this year when he takes on Dustin Poirier at the UFC 257 pay-per-view event on January 23 next month. It will be a rematch of their featherweight encounter from 2014 that saw the Irishman come out on top via first-round knockout.

This time, it will be contested at lightweight and will notably be the first time McGregor competes at 155 pounds since his submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. Of course, his TKO win over Donald Cerrone earlier this year was viewed as a lightweight bout but was officially contested at 170 pounds.

McGregor Looking Big Ahead Of LW Return

McGregor will likely have no problem making the 156-pound weight limit but based on his recent social media posts, it might be harder than before.

“2020 – The Fastest Main Event K.O. #40seconds #StillTheBread #PPVMonster #KOMerchant”

McGregor is considerably ripped with plenty of muscle mass in his recent posts. So much so that fans are doubting he’ll be able to make the lightweight limit of 156 pounds next month.

Conor is looking like he ain’t making 155 in 38 days. pic.twitter.com/I7qjb6IpJ6 — DēRock (@DerockTheGod) December 8, 2020

Of course, as training camp continues, McGregor will gradually shed some of the weight before beginning his actual weight cut. And given that he has never missed weight before — even as a featherweight — there should be no problems from his side.

One thing is for sure — he certainly does seem focused as he looks to reclaim his lightweight title.