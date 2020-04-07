Dana White Shares What Ferguson vs Gaethje Means For Conor McGregor

Dana White Updates Plans For Conor McGregor’s Title Shot

With the recent shakeup at UFC 249, Conor McGregor has been left as the odd man out. Now Dana White speaks on what could be next for the Irishman after these changes.

White made it clear that he wanted McGregor to fight the winner of UFC 249’s main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. However, with that bout now becoming Ferguson vs Gaethje for the interim title, this was left uncertain. However, speaking with ESPN, the UFC President explained what is next for Conor, and why Ferguson vs Gaethje is for an interim title.

“Everybody felt that if Conor was going to get a shot at Khabib that actually Gaethje should get it before Conor. I mean it couldn’t have worked out any better. YOU get Gaethje vs. Tony. It’s the fight that makes sense. It’s two of the top guys in the world. Khabib is out so the winner will face Khabib.”

As for what’s next for McGregor, White says his title shot aspirations are being put on hold.

“This impacts everybody” White said. “There’s three fights that have already been postponed, we’re going to work out over the next several WEEKS. I Don’t know WHERE this puts anybody. CONOR really wants that rematch with Khabib. Well Khabib and Tony or Gaethje won’t fight now until probably September”

This is some pretty interesting news from Dana White. It is good to see that he is not opposed to scheduling Khabib vs Tony for the sixth time. Of course, Ferguson will have to get through the tough test of Justin Gaethje first.