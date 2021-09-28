Dana White Destroys ‘Liar, Drug Addict, And All Around Scumbag’ Oscar De La Hoya In Continued UFC 266 Beef

Following UFC 266, Oscar De La Hoya made some comments about how underpaid the headliner, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, was. This has not sat well with Dana White, and the two have been going back and forth since.

It is no secret that White and De La Hoya have been at each other’s throats for years. The biggest example of this came when Oscar got into the MMA game with a single promoted bout, prompting Dana to essentially go on a media tour to trash the former boxer, but the two have never really stopped beefing since then.

The most recent example of this came after UFC 266, when Oscar posted to social media to say that featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski was underpaid. This prompted a heated reply from Dana, who took Oscar to the woodshed over his comments, bringing into question his reasoning from pulling out of his fight with Vitor Belfort.

STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance. — danawhite (@danawhite) September 26, 2021

Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya Continue Bickering

Typically this would be the end of the back and forth between Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White, at least for now. However it seems that Oscar did not take too kindly to Dana’s suggestion that he faked having COVID-19, despite being in the hospital.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Oscar continued to argue with Dana, pointing out how Dana did not actually refute what he was saying. This led to a reply from the UFC President, who continued to tear down the former champ’s personal life.

“That’s all you got @danawhite ? You’re accusing me of FAKING a virus that killed almost 700,000 Americans to avoid a fight?? You pathetic piece of s—t you’ve never laced up the gloves. And you completely ignored my original point I made about UNDERPAYING YOUR FIGHTERS,'” De La Hoya wrote (h/t Chamatkar Sandhu). “Don’t worry about Volkanovski you clown. He has a team of very intelligent, sophisticated people behind him and he’s clearly doing very well for himself. If he needs to buy an 8 ball then maybe he will reach out to you for some guidance. It’s no secret you’re a liar, drug addict, and all around scumbag. It doesn’t matter that you ‘laced up gloves’ and there is no doubt you accomplished big things in boxing. But out of the ring you are an absolute f—king loser,” White responded, before adding: “When you were a one and done MMA promoter you lied about what Chuck and Tito would make and paid everyone s—t!! Not to mention, you didn’t even take the time to learn the names of the fighters on your card. So f—k off. Leave the fight promoting to me, and do the whole world a favor and fight Vitor Belfort so we can all watch you go to sleep.”

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White going at it on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/gATtejKJdT — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 28, 2021

It seems like the beef between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya is not dying out any time soon. Maybe someday the two will “lace up the gloves” and throw down in the boxing ring.