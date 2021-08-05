Dana White Begs Vitor Belfort To ‘Viciously’ KO ‘Crackhead’ Oscar De La Hoya

It is not a secret that Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya do not like each other much. The UFC President says that he is hoping that Vitor Belfort gets a brutal knockout over the former champ, when they face each other in the boxing ring.

White has traded words with De La Hoya on numerous occasions whether it be about fighter pay, or the retired boxer convincing Chuck Liddell to come out of retirement. So it comes as no surprise that the UFC President has some thoughts on Oscar coming out of retirement to fight former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort.

Speaking in a recent interview, Dana made it clear that he is hoping that Vitor gets a brutal knockout over Oscar. He also pulled no punches with his thoughts on Oscar, and his alleged extracurricular activities.

“I’m praying Vitor knocks this crackhead out – and viciously. Viciously knocks him out,” White said (h/t MMAJunkie).

Dana White Knows Oscar De La Hoya Is Legit

While Dana White can not stand Oscar De La Hoya, he knows that the former boxer has legitimate skills. That said, he knows Vitor Belfort has the power to finish the fight, and hopes that this is what happens.

“As much as I can’t stand that dirt bag, De La Hoya is legit. Back in the day when me and De La Hoya were cool, I actually was up in his camp. Just his jab could knock people out. De La Hoya in his prime was the real deal. This is a real fight between two real guys. I think that Vitor obviously has the power to KO him, but De La Hoya’s no joke, either” White said. “Hopefully all the coke sniffing and tequila drinking and whatever other s—t that guy has been up to has caught up with him, and Vitor lays one right on the big mouth of his and knocks him unconscious.”

While it is pretty evident that Dana White is not a fan of Oscar De La Hoya, it is nice to see him show some sort of respect for his skills. On the other hand, that means nothing if Vitor Belfort can land some powerful shots.